Sydney's Daily Increase Rises To New High In Latest Outbreak

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 11:20 AM

Sydney's daily increase rises to new high in latest outbreak

SYDNEY, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) urged its residents to reduce unessential activities as the daily increase of COVID-19 cases in the state capital of Sydney rose to a new high despite an obvious drop in test numbers.

NSW Health on Thursday recorded 38 new locally acquired cases in the 24 hours to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday night out of 39,733 tests reported, which is a bit lower than the previous day's 45,000 tests. Of the 38 new cases, 11 were infections for several days in the community, the others were in complete or partial isolation. And source of infection of 12 cases remain under investigation.

Among the total of 395 local cases reported in the latest outbreak, 40 people were admitted to hospital with 11 in intensive care, three of whom require ventilation.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian stressed it is important that residents reduce their contact with family and friends outside their households.

"The two biggest areas where people are spreading the virus is through household contacts of people close to them, and people who are undertaking activity with symptoms," she said.

"If you have the mildest of symptoms, the only reason you should be leaving your home is to get a COVID test." "We don't want to prolong the lockdown; we don't want to see Sydney or NSW going in and out of lockdown until we have the vast majority of our population vaccinated," she said.

Sydney's residents are still free to surf, cycle across the city, and take gym classes in parks. While the government urges people to only shop for essential goods, as many retail outlets and shopping centers still remained open.

NSW Chief health officer Dr. Kerry Chant reiterated the need for residents to consider the necessity of their movements.

"I think it is incredibly important to again emphasize the orders permit certain activities, but what we are asking the community to do is please apply common sense," said Chant.

"I've got confidence that the NSW community actually understands what we mean by essential."

