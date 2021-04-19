UrduPoint.com
Synthetic Drugs Surging In Europe: EU Justice Agency

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Synthetic drugs surging in Europe: EU justice agency

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Europe is fighting a stark rise in the production of synthetic drugs as part of an overall illegal trade that nets at least 30 billion Euros ($36 billion) a year, the EU's judicial agency said Monday.

At least a third of trafficking cases referred to Eurojust over the last five years involved man-made substances such as methamphetamine and other newer drugs, the agency said in a new report.

Criminals have also stepped up their use of the "darknet" and encrypted communications to sell synthetic drugs during the coronavirus pandemic as the world moves increasingly online, the Hague-based organisation said.

"Illicit drug trafficking across the EU is generally growing strongly, with an estimated value of at least 30 billion euros, Eurojust said in a statement accompanying the report.

"The stark rise in the production of synthetic drugs... poses increasing challenges for prosecutors across Europe." The number of criminal cases opened against cross-border trafficking in the European Union nearly doubled between 2016 and 2020 to 562, with synthetics making up one third of those.

Criminals often use legal loopholes about the chemical make-up of synthetic drugs to make it difficult to prove they are selling something illegal, in an "obstacle for prosecutions", Eurojust said.

"By rapidly changing the composition of chemicals used for these drugs... or creating new substances, producers try to exploit legal gaps and avoid prosecution," it added.

Meanwhile Covid-19 had pushed more drug sales online, "with organised crime groups adapting quickly to an online environment, using secured communication channels, crypto-phones, cryptocurrencies and darknet markets", it said.

The Eurojust report called for harmonisation between EU member states on laws about the production and use of such synthetic substances.

It also called for better coordination on prosecution of cybercrime, a hike in financial probes, the recovery of criminals' assets and better cooperation with countries outside the EU.

Eurojust's findings come a week after the EU's police agency Europol said the continent was "at a breaking point" from an unprecedented flood of drugs, mainly cocaine.

