UrduPoint.com

Synthetic Pitches Add Happiness For Students In China's Mountainous Villages

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Synthetic pitches add happiness for students in China's mountainous villages

GUIYANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Yang Yuze, a sixth-grade student at Bailong Elementary School in southwest China's Guizhou Province, feels delighted and more confident playing with her classmates on the new synthetic basketball court completed last month.

The school's sports ground used to have a cement surface, and students would get scraped if they fell. In March, when the new synthetic basketball court was unveiled, students were excited to see the attractive and safe sports facility.

"We now feel more secure and confident during sports classes, allowing students to engage in more strenuous exercises," said Tian Weizhong, the school's headteacher.

In the mountainous areas of Shiqian County, where Bailong Elementary School is located, some villages have established elementary schools for children whose parents have left for work, leaving the elderly and young behind.

In these villages, each of the elementary schools has roughly 100 students, and some playgrounds used to be small and rough.

Wanghe Elementary School, an hour's drive from the county town, is surrounded by mountains and has a total of 175 students from eight nearby villages.

According to Huang Wenjie, headmaster of Wanghe Elementary School, the former playground had a concrete floor that would fill with water on rainy days and become dusty after several days of sunshine. Without suitable venues, students spent most of their free time in the classroom and were not keen on going outside.

With the new synthetic basketball court, most students now leave their classrooms after the bell rings and head to the court to play basketball or sit in a circle to play games with classmates. Some younger children even roll on the ground, giggling from time to time.

Since 2021, as part of the central government's paired assistance program to promote coordinated regional development and common prosperity, the county has received donations from various enterprises and built 15 synthetic playgrounds in 14 schools in mountainous areas, improving the physical education and exercise conditions for teachers and students.

For Wang Mingyong, headmaster of Leqiao Elementary School, the new sports ground also changes the students' outlook. "Now, we often see students at the basketball court, and our campus is full of laughter," Wang said.

The school's second synthetic basketball court is under construction. Wang said that once the site is fully built, they plan to hold a sports meeting every semester to further enrich students' campus life.

Some of the basketball courts in these mountainous areas feature designs such as a spaceship navigating through space or a rocket lifting off.

Yu Pianyi, the designer of the new basketball courts, said she hopes the design will encourage children to have more unique experiences in sports and pursue their dreams among the stars.

Related Topics

Sports Education Water China Student Young Circle SITE March From Government Court

Recent Stories

Ethmar International Holding, Ajman Bank conclude ..

Ethmar International Holding, Ajman Bank conclude strategic partnership agreemen ..

45 minutes ago
 Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in ..

Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in food waste during Ramadan

2 hours ago
 Universities Climate Network launched to support y ..

Universities Climate Network launched to support youth-focused objectives of COP ..

3 hours ago
 Salaries Of 1100 Employees Of Cotton Research Inst ..

Salaries Of 1100 Employees Of Cotton Research Institutes Should Be Released Befo ..

3 hours ago
 PITB developed Hospital Waste Monitoring System la ..

PITB developed Hospital Waste Monitoring System launched in Environment Protecti ..

3 hours ago
 OPPO Find X6 Pro Takes Top Spot on DXOMARK Global ..

OPPO Find X6 Pro Takes Top Spot on DXOMARK Global Camera Rankings with Impressiv ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.