Syria attends first Arab League meeting in 11 years

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Syria has ended over a decade of exile from the Arab League as its officials took part in a preparatory session ahead of Friday's summit in Saudi Arabia.

"I... take this opportunity to welcome the Syrian Arab Republic to the League of Arab States," Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan told the meeting, which was broadcast live by state tv channel Al Ekhbariya.

Jadaan said he was "looking forward to working with everyone to achieve what we aspire to", as the camera panned to the Syrian delegation.

It was the first time Syrian officials participated in an Arab League meeting since the body suspended Damascus in November 2011.

Earlier this month, the pan-Arab body officially welcomed back Syria's government.

Saudi King Salman has invited President Bashar al-Assad to attend Friday's summit in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah, which would be his first since a 2010 meeting in Libya.

"This is a new opportunity for us to tell our Arab brothers that we do not look to the past but towards the future," Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said upon landing in Jeddah on Monday evening.

"There are many challenges that we must discuss and mobilise to confront," Syria's official news agency SANA quoted Mekdad as saying.