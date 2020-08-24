UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria Blackout After Suspected Pipeline Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 12:10 PM

Syria blackout after suspected pipeline attack

Damascus, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :A suspected attack on a pipeline in Syria caused a nationwide blackout overnight, the state news agency quoted authorities as saying Monday.

According to SANA, the electricity minister said a pipeline explosion in the Damascus area late Sunday "led to an electricity blackout across Syria".

The oil and mineral resources ministry said the explosion of the gas pipeline, between Adra and al-Dhamir, was "the result of a terrorist attack", but provided no further details.

SANA published pictures of a nighttime blaze it said was caused by the explosion, followed by images after dawn of a mangled land pipeline missing a large chunk.

Damascus residents told AFP they woke up on Monday with no electricity in their homes.

The electricity minister said some power stations had been reconnected and power provided to vital infrastructure, adding that by dawn electricity was gradually returning to several provinces.

The incident was the latest in a string of alleged attacks against the government's energy infrastructure.

In January, Syria's government said divers had planted explosives on offshore pipelines in the Mediterranean Sea of the Banias refinery, but that the damage had not halted operations.

Syria's war has killed more than 380,000 people and displaced more than half the pre-war population since it started in 2011 with the repression of anti-government protests.

It has also caused the Damascus regime to lose control of key oil fields, and caused state hydrocarbon revenues to plummet by billions of Dollars.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Syria Electricity Damascus Oil January Gas Sunday Government Billion

Recent Stories

American Boxer Mike  Tyson’s video offering pra ..

16 minutes ago

PCB congratulates Zaheer Abbas on his inclusion in ..

1 hour ago

China to cooperate in building underground museum ..

1 hour ago

Mansoor bin Mohammed: Directives of our wise leade ..

1 hour ago

Launching Ceremony Of T-054 A/P Frigate For Pakist ..

1 hour ago

PM says country’s economy is on right track

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.