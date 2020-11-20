Syria condemns 'provocative' Pompeo visit to Golan Heights: state media

Damascus, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The Syrian government on Thursday condemned what it called a "provocative" visit by Mike Pompeo to the disputed Golan Heights, the first such visit by a US secretary of state.

"Pompeo's visit is a provocative step before the end of the Trump administration's term, and a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic," said a foreign ministry statement, carried by state news agency SANA.