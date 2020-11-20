UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria Condemns 'provocative' Pompeo Visit To Golan Heights: State Media

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 12:10 AM

Syria condemns 'provocative' Pompeo visit to Golan Heights: state media

Damascus, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The Syrian government on Thursday condemned what it called a "provocative" visit by Mike Pompeo to the disputed Golan Heights, the first such visit by a US secretary of state.

"Pompeo's visit is a provocative step before the end of the Trump administration's term, and a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic," said a foreign ministry statement, carried by state news agency SANA.

Related Topics

Syria Visit Trump Government Arab Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank’s gold reserve up to AED8.961 b ..

46 minutes ago

Watch out, Bryson! South African hits monster 439- ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 Economic Damage to Linger Long After Pand ..

2 minutes ago

US-Swedish Joint Military Drills Unlikely to Stren ..

2 minutes ago

French court slaps pilot with 38-euro fine for Mon ..

7 minutes ago

Turkey Reports Another Biggest Daily Rise in COVID ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.