Syria Denounces US Strike As 'bad Sign' From Biden
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 07:50 PM
Damascus, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Damascus denounced on Friday Washington's overnight strike on fighters in east Syria, calling it a "bad sign" from the new administration of US President Joe Biden, state media reported.
Syria "strongly condemns the cowardly American aggression" on Deir Ezzor province, its foreign ministry said in a statement carried by the official SANA news agency.
"It is a bad sign regarding the policies of the new US administration which should adhere to international" norms.