UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria Donors Conference Pledges 6.9 Billion Euros

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

Syria donors conference pledges 6.9 billion euros

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :International donors pledged 6.9 billion Euros ($7.7 billion) to face the ongoing humanitarian challenges of the nine-year Syrian crisis, the EU announced on Tuesday.

The pledges were made at the Brussels IV conference hosted by the European Union and United Nations to assist war-affected people inside and outside Syria.

Against the "sobering background" of the coronavirus pandemic, "we must be all the more pleased with the overall pledge of support," EU Commissioner for crisis management Janez Lenarcic told reporters.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria European Union Brussels All Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health and Prevention carries out more ..

45 minutes ago

UAE reaffirms support for Syrian people at Brussel ..

1 hour ago

FNC expresses gratitude, appreciation for support ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus: EU to allow in visitors from 14 &#039 ..

2 hours ago

DEWA organises virtual webinar on future skills

3 hours ago

Saeed Ghani condoles death of Shafqat Mahmood's mo ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.