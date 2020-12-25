Syria intercepts Israeli strike: state media

Damascus, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Syrian air defences on Friday intercepted missiles fired by Israel on the western province of Hama, state news agency SANA said.

"Our air defences intercepted an Israeli attack on the Masyaf area" in rural Hama, SANA reported.

Syrian state tv aired footage purporting to show air defences responding to the Israeli attack.

Israeli warplanes were heard flying over neighbouring Lebanon shortly before the strikes, according to AFP correspondents.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported strikes on Masyaf, saying Israel was "likely responsible".