Syria Kurds launch security sweep in IS families camp: monitor

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Kurdish authorities launched a security operation in a camp holding suspected family members of Islamic State group militants and made of dozens of arrests Sunday, a war monitor and Kurdish officials said.

"More than thirty women and men have been arrested" in a sweeping operation in and around the Al-Hol camp, said Rami Abdul Rahman, head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Media officials with the Syrian Democratic Forces, the Kurds' main fighting force, confirmed the operation, saying it was backed by the US-led coalition battling IS.