UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria Kurds Launch Security Sweep In IS Families Camp: Monitor

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 03:30 PM

Syria Kurds launch security sweep in IS families camp: monitor

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Kurdish authorities launched a security operation in a camp holding suspected family members of Islamic State group militants and made of dozens of arrests Sunday, a war monitor and Kurdish officials said.

"More than thirty women and men have been arrested" in a sweeping operation in and around the Al-Hol camp, said Rami Abdul Rahman, head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Media officials with the Syrian Democratic Forces, the Kurds' main fighting force, confirmed the operation, saying it was backed by the US-led coalition battling IS.

Related Topics

Militants Syria Women Sunday Family

Recent Stories

‏UAE announces 2,128 new COVID-19 cases, 2,243 r ..

18 minutes ago

ADFD allocates AED735 million to &#039;Abu Dhabi E ..

1 hour ago

Mubadala to invest in premium ophthalmic lens inno ..

1 hour ago

SZBA announces shortlists for ‘Contribution to D ..

2 hours ago

China reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, all from overs ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Tunisia discuss trade cooperation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.