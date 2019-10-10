Syria Kurds say Turkish ground assault 'repelled'

Beirut, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The Kurd-led Syrian Democratic Forces Wednesday said they repelled a Turkish ground offensive on Syria's northern border, shortly after Ankara announced the land phase of its operation against Kurdish forces had commenced.

"Ground attack by Turkish forces has been repelled by SDF fighters" in the Tal Abyad region, said SDF spokesman Mustefa Bali on Twitter.