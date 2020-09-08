Syria Kurds transfer some IS-linked foreign families from camp

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Qamishli, Syria, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Syrian Kurds have started to transfer the "least radical" foreign women and their children linked to the Islamic State group out of an overcrowded camp in northeast Syria to begin rehabilitation, an official said Tuesday.

So far 76 families have been moved since July from Al-Hol to the Roj camp at their request after showing remorse over their ties to the jihadist group, Kurdish official Sheikhmous Ahmed told AFP.

He did not give their nationalities, but Kurdish authorities say foreigners in Al-Hol hail from around 50 countries.