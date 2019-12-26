UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria Missile Strike Kills 5 Fighters: Monitor

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 08:51 AM

Syria missile strike kills 5 fighters: monitor

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Five fighters were killed by unidentified missiles on Wednesday evening in Syria's eastern province of Deir Ezzor, a war monitor said.

"Missiles of unidentified origin targeted the headquarters of the 47th Brigade of militias in the town of Albu Kamal, in the east of Deir Ezzor province, killing five fighters," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Observatory chief Rami Abdul Rahman said drones may have been responsible for the strikes, which caused "loud blasts".

The Syrian Democratic Forces, a Kurdish-dominated armed group backed by the United States.

Related Topics

Syria United States May

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends Sheikh Mohamed bin Za ..

7 hours ago

Artistic endeavours complement creative scene in U ..

7 hours ago

Al Shafaar chairs second meeting of Joint Higher C ..

7 hours ago

Afghanistan's Vice Presidential Candidate Claims 1 ..

9 hours ago

Israeli Man Dies of Stabbing Wounds in Southern Je ..

9 hours ago

NATO-Russia Council Could Be Used to Discuss Missi ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.