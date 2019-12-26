Syria missile strike kills 5 fighters: monitor

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Five fighters were killed by unidentified missiles on Wednesday evening in Syria's eastern province of Deir Ezzor, a war monitor said.

"Missiles of unidentified origin targeted the headquarters of the 47th Brigade of militias in the town of Albu Kamal, in the east of Deir Ezzor province, killing five fighters," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Observatory chief Rami Abdul Rahman said drones may have been responsible for the strikes, which caused "loud blasts".

The Syrian Democratic Forces, a Kurdish-dominated armed group backed by the United States.