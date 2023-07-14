Open Menu

Syria Opens Key Aid Corridor To Rebel-held Areas

July 14, 2023

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Syria will let humanitarian aid flow through its main border crossing into rebel-held areas, reopening a conduit that had closed after a Security Council stalemate, the country's UN ambassador said Thursday.

Damascus has made a "sovereign decision" to let aid move overland from Türkiye through the Bab al-Hawa crossing in northwest Syria for six months starting Thursday, ambassador Bassam Sabbagh told reporters.

He said he sent a letter to this effect to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council.

Through an arrangement that began in 2014, the UN largely delivers relief to northwest Syria via neighboring Türkiye through the Bab al-Hawa crossing.

But a UN deal allowing for this mechanism to work -- without the authorization of Damascus -- expired on Monday.

The UN says more than four million people in northwest Syria are in need of food, water, medicine and other essentials.

Russia on Tuesday vetoed a nine-month extension of the agreement, and then failed to muster enough votes to adopt a six-month extension, during a vote at UN headquarters in New York.

Guterres spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the UN was studying Sabbagh's letter.

Even as the Bab al-Hawa crossing closed, two other crossings remained operational.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad opened them after an earthquake in February that killed tens of thousands of people in Türkiye and northwest Syria.

But 85 percent of the aid reaching rebel-held areas went through Bab al-Hawa.

