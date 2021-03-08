UrduPoint.com
Syria President And First Lady Test Covid-19 Positive: Presidency

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Damascus, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma have tested positive for Covid-19 after experiencing mild symptoms, the presidency said Monday.

"After experiencing mild symptoms that resemble.

.. Covid-19, President al-Assad and first lady Asma Al-Assad took a PCR test, and the result showed that they are infected with the virus," the presidency said in a statement.

"They are in good health and their condition is stable," the statement added.

