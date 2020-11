(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Damascus, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday appointed Faisal Mekdad as Syria's new foreign minister, replacing Walid Muallem who died last week, the presidency announced in a statement.

Mekdad will be replaced as deputy foreign minister by Syria's ambassador to the United Nations, Bashar Jaafari, the statement said.