Syria Regime Advances In Idlib, Nine Civilians Killed

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 08:10 AM

Syria regime advances in Idlib, nine civilians killed

Maaret alNuman, Syria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Regime forces have seized dozens of towns and villages in northwest Syria from militants following days of violent clashes, fuelling an exodus of civilians, a war monitor said Sunday.

The fresh advances in Idlib came as Russian warplanes continued to pummel the province's south, killing nine civilians who were trying to escape the flashpoint area on Sunday, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The ground assault by loyalists of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime brings them closer to capturing one of the largest urban centres in Syria's last major opposition bastion.

"This push is an attempt to get closer to Maaret al-Numan," Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman told AFP.

Residents of the southern Idlib town flooded out of the area, fearing further advances, an AFP correspondent there said.

According to the Observatory, more than 30,000 people had fled the flashpoint area in southern Idlib in recent days. More than 40 civilians were reportedly killed in the region in the past week.

Abu Akram, a resident, said rescue workers and local relief groups were struggling to get families out.

"Everybody is working at full capacity but they can't handle such a large number of people," the father of five told AFP after he could not find a vehicle to drive his own family further north.

