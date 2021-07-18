Syria regime fire kills five in rebel bastion: monitor

Ehsim, Syria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Syrian regime artillery fire killed at least five civilians including two children in the country's last major rebel bastion of Idlib, a Britain-based war monitor said Sunday.

The shelling took place in the village of Ehsim late Saturday, in the south of Idlib region, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

A family member told AFP that visitors had gathered to congratulate a male relative on getting married when the shelling hit their home.

Earlier in the day, rockets fired by pro-government forces killed six people in the village of Sarja, including three children and a rescue worker, meaning at least 11 were killed in total in Idlib on Saturday.

The shelling at Ehsim came hours after President Bashar al-Assad took the oath of office for a fourthterm, pledging to "liberate" areas still beyond government control.