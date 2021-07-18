UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria Regime Fire Kills Seven In Rebel Bastion: Monitor

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

Syria regime fire kills seven in rebel bastion: monitor

Ehsim, Syria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Syrian regime artillery fire killed seven civilians including three children in the country's last major rebel bastion of Idlib, a Britain-based war monitor said Sunday.

The shelling hit in the village of Ehsim late Saturday, in the south of the Idlib region, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

A family member told AFP that visitors had gathered to congratulate a male relative on getting married when the shelling struck their home.

Earlier in the day, rockets fired by pro-government forces killed six civilians in the village of Sarja, including three children and a rescue worker, meaning at least 13 were killed in total in Idlib on Saturday.

The shelling in Ehsim came hours after President Bashar al-Assad took the oath of office for a fourth term, pledging to "liberate" areas still beyond government control.

An AFP photographer in Ehsim saw rescue workers under floodlights cut through a collapsed ceiling to retrieve the body of a woman.

Bundling her body up in a blanket, they then gently lowered it down a ladder and carried it into an ambulance.

The Observatory said she was among four women and three girls killed in the bombardment.

Related Topics

Fire Syria Married Male Idlib Women Sunday Family Government

Recent Stories

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer praises efforts of Dubai W ..

5 minutes ago

Season Pass for Expo 2020 Dubai gives chance to wi ..

20 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid commends successful completion ..

21 minutes ago

Gujranwala seeks Pak Army’s help for COVID-19 SO ..

55 minutes ago

Former Sindh governor, CM Mumtaz Bhutto passes awa ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy inspections monitor livestock, salon ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.