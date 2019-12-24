UrduPoint.com
Syria Regime Forces Surround Turkish Army Post In Idlib: Monitor

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 01:40 AM

Syria regime forces surround Turkish army post in Idlib: monitor

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Syrian government forces surrounded a Turkish observation post in the northwest province of Idlib on Monday after overrunning nearby areas, a war monitor said.

"Regime forces have surrounded the Turkish observation post in Al-Surman after capturing several towns and villages, including Jarjanaz and Al-Surman" in the southeast of the province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights' Rami Abdel Rahman said.

Since Thursday, regime forces supported by Russian airstrikes have taken control of dozens of towns and villages near the strategic city of Maaret al-Numan.

