Syria regime forces take full control of key town: monitor

(@imziishan)

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Syrian regime forces took full control of the key north western town of Khan Sheikhun on Wednesday, a war monitor said, after days of heavy clashes with rebels and jihadists.

"Regime forces took full control of the town of Khan Sheikhun and are currently clearing it of mines," said Syrian Observatory for Human Rights chief Rami Abdel Rahman.