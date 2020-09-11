UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria Reports Israeli Missile Strike Near Aleppo

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 11:40 AM

Syria reports Israeli missile strike near Aleppo

Damascus, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Israel launched a missile strike near Syria's main northern city of Aleppo early Friday prompting air defences to respond, Syrian state media reported.

"At 1:30 am (2230 GMT Thursday), the Zionist enemy carried out an air attack, targeting the outskirts of Aleppo with salvos of missiles," state news agency SANA said.

The news agency did not specify what the target was but said that air defences had "intercepted most of the missiles".

Israel has carried out hundreds of air and missile strikes on Syria since the civil war broke out in 2011, targeting Iranian and Hezbollah forces as well as government troops.

The Israeli army rarely acknowledges individual strikes, but did confirm on August 3 that it had used fighter jets, attack helicopters and other aircraft to hit military targets in southern Syria.

In recent weeks, presumed Israeli strikes have hit targets across government-held territory in Syria, from areas near the armistice line on the Golan Heights to the town of Albu Kamal on the Iraqi border in the far east.

After nine years of civil war, the Syrian government and its allies now control most of the country but the northwest remains in rebel hands while the northeast is controlled by Kurdish forces.

bur/tgg/kir/fz

Related Topics

Attack Army Syria Israel Aleppo August Border Media From Government

Recent Stories

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jin ..

10 minutes ago

Woman molestation on motorway is an alarming situa ..

26 minutes ago

OPPO launches Reno4 series, OPPO Enco W51 and OPPO ..

30 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 11, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

UAE Government announces 930 new COVID-19 infectio ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.