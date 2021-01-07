Syria responds to 'Israeli aggression' in south: state media

Damascus, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Syrian air defence forces responded late Wednesday to "Israeli aggression" in the south of the country, the state news agency said.

Israel launched missiles in the air attack from the disputed Golan Heights at around 11 pm (2100 GMT), SANA reported, citing a military source.

"Our anti-air defences responded, targeting most of the missiles," the source added.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) later said that the Israeli strikes caused "deaths and injuries" but did not give details.