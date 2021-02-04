UrduPoint.com
Syria Responds To 'Israeli Aggression': State Media

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 09:20 AM

Syria responds to 'Israeli aggression': state media

Damascus, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Syrian forces responded late on Wednesday to "Israeli aggression" in the south of the country, the state news agency said.

Israel launched missiles from the disputed Golan heights at around 11:00 pm (2100 GMT) and caused material damage, the SANA news agency reported, citing a military source.

"Our anti-air defences responded... and intercepted most of the enemy missiles," the source added.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said the Israeli bombing targeted a position belonging to "the regime forces and where pro-Iranian militias are also present" in the southern Quneitra province.

The Jewish state routinely carries out raids in Syria.

But the Israeli army rarely acknowledges individual raids and did not comment on the latest reports when contacted by AFP.

However, the army has said it hit about 50 targets in the war-torn country during 2020, without providing details.

According to the Observatory, which relies on sources on the ground in Syria, Israeli strikes on eastern Syria killed 57 government and allied fighters on January 13, in the deadliest raids since the Jewish state began its assaults.

On January 22, four civilians, including two children, were killed by Israeli strikes in the Syrian province of Hama, SANA reported.

