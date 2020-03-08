UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria Road Crash Kills 22, Including Iraqis: State Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 08:30 AM

Syria road crash kills 22, including Iraqis: state media

Damascus, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :At least 22 people died Saturday after a fuel tanker crashed into two buses and several other vehicles on a road connecting the Syrian capital to Homs province, state media reported.

A break failure caused the tanker to crash into 15 vehicles and two large busses carrying several Iraqi passengers, said Interior Minister Mohammad Khaled al-Rahmoun, while inspecting the site of the accident outside Damascus.

Another 70 people were injured in the accident, he added, in comments carried by SANA.

Footage aired on state media showed rescue teams deployed around the mangled remains of two cars.

SANA released photos of a passenger bus with one of end blown off.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Syria Interior Minister Damascus Vehicles Road Died SITE Media

Recent Stories

Media briefing on preventive measures against coro ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends &#039;Super Saturday&# ..

8 hours ago

Scoreboards: Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiato ..

8 hours ago

Patel, Hafeez propel Qalandars to victory against ..

8 hours ago

Sustainable development linked to equal opportunit ..

9 hours ago

Corona virus not a new disease: Experts

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.