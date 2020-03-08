Syria road crash kills 22, including Iraqis: state media

(@FahadShabbir)

Damascus, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :At least 22 people died Saturday after a fuel tanker crashed into two buses and several other vehicles on a road connecting the Syrian capital to Homs province, state media reported.

A break failure caused the tanker to crash into 15 vehicles and two large busses carrying several Iraqi passengers, said Interior Minister Mohammad Khaled al-Rahmoun, while inspecting the site of the accident outside Damascus.

Another 70 people were injured in the accident, he added, in comments carried by SANA.

Footage aired on state media showed rescue teams deployed around the mangled remains of two cars.

SANA released photos of a passenger bus with one of end blown off.