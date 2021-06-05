Syria thrash Maldives for sixth straight win

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Doha, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Syria have one foot in the third round of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup after a Mahmoud al-Mawas hat-trick powered them to a 4-0 win over the Maldives on Friday.

The versatile al-Mawas first struck from a cross by Mohamed al-Hallak in the 29th minute before scoring from two penalties later to give the Syrians their sixth win in as many matches and a comfortable eight-point cushion over China at the top of Group A.

Syria had eked out a narrow 2-1 when the teams first clashed in the group in October 2019 but on Friday proved far superior at the Sharjah Stadium.

The Syrian cause was aided by the Maldives defence, which conceded three penalties, with skipper Akram Abdul Ghani the culprit on two occasions.

The central defender committed fouls on Alaa al-Dali and al-Mawas resulting in two spot-kicks, one of which was converted by Aias Aosman, the only other scorer in the match.

Syria can seal top spot with a victory against already-eliminated Guam in their next game on Monday.

Only the group winners are guaranteed progress to the next round in the competition which kicked off in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic threw the schedule into disarray.

The group A matches were initially supposed to be played in the Chinese city of Suzhou but the Asian Football Confederation moved them to Sharjah earlier this week after coronavirus infections in the Syria and Maldives teams.

According to reports, the Maldives and Syria were denied permission to depart Dubai for China. The matches double up as qualifiers for the 2023 Asian Cup in China.