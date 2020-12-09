UrduPoint.com
Syria War Deaths Reach 387,000 In Slowest Annual Increase: Monitor

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Syria war deaths reach 387,000 in slowest annual increase: monitor

Beirut, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The overall death toll for Syria's civil war has crept up to 387,000 following the least deadly of 10 years of conflict, a monitor said Wednesday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which relies on a wide network of sources inside Syria, said the new figure included almost 117,000 civilians, among them more than 22,000 children.

The Observatory's previous tally was issued in January and stood at more than 380,000.

The fighting, which erupted in 2011 after the brutal repression of anti-government protests, has largely abated this year as a ceasefire held in northwestern Syria and attention turned to containing the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest toll included more than 130,500 pro-government fighters, among them foreigners.

