UrduPoint.com

Syria War Killed 3,700 In 2021, Lowest Annual Toll

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 02:20 PM

Syria war killed 3,700 in 2021, lowest annual toll

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The conflict in Syria killed 3,746 people in 2021, a monitor said Wednesday, significantly fewer than in 2020, which had already seen the decade-old war's lowest death toll.

According to figures compiled by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, 1,505 of them were civilians and among those 360 were children.

The figure is by far the lowest tally since the start of the war in Syria and confirms a downward trend that saw 6,800 people killed last year and just over 10,000 in 2019.

The Observatory, an NGO based in the UK but with a network of sources in all regions of Syria, said 297 people were killed in 2021 by landmines and various explosive remnants.

The Landmine Monitor said in November that Syria had overtaken Afghanistan as the country with the highest number of recorded casualties from landmines and explosive remnants of war, The fighting, which erupted in 2011 after the brutal repression of anti-government protests, has abated over the past two years.

Russian-backed government forces still sporadically strike targets in the northwestern rebel enclave of Idlib but a ceasefire deal has largely held.

Fighters from the Islamic State group who went underground after their "caliphate" was crushed in 2019 have also carried out deadly hit-and-run attacks in eastern Syria.

The war in Syria has killed close to half a million people and spurred the largest conflict-induced displacement since World War II.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Syria Idlib United Kingdom November 2019 2020 World War All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Ruler of Fujairah offers condolences on death of S ..

Ruler of Fujairah offers condolences on death of Saudi Prince

10 minutes ago
 Ramiz Raja says he will not rest till Pakistan bea ..

Ramiz Raja says he will not rest till Pakistan beats Australia  in Australia

14 minutes ago
 UAE provides urgent aid to flood affected people i ..

UAE provides urgent aid to flood affected people in Malaysia

40 minutes ago
 Papuan rebel fights a war without weapons from a l ..

Papuan rebel fights a war without weapons from a land without food

36 minutes ago
 Chinese Prime Minister Commends Work of Hong Kong' ..

Chinese Prime Minister Commends Work of Hong Kong's Chief Executive

36 minutes ago
 Maersk to buy Chinese logistics firm for $3.6 bn

Maersk to buy Chinese logistics firm for $3.6 bn

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.