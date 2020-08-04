Syrian anti-air defence activated against 'hostile targets' near Damascus

(@FahadShabbir)

Damascus, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The Syrian army activated its air defences late Monday against "hostile targets" near the capital Damascus, the official news agency SANA reported.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights meanwhile reported there were Israeli air raids on the southern province of Quneitra and on Boukamal city, near the Iraqi border in the northeast.