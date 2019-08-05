(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khartoum, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :In the heart of the Sudanese capital, crowds are drawn by mouthwatering aromas to Syrian eateries that line an upscale Khartoum neighbourhood.

The tantalising odours of popular Syrian dishes of shawarma, fatteh and garlic sauce fill the air of the Kafouri district.

"Syrian restaurants are distinctive," said Salaheddin Adam, queueing outside one restaurant.

"Their interior designs are appealing and they are always clean and offer varied menus," he added, while waiting for his chicken shawarma wrap.

In the traditional Sudanese turban and white jalabiya, the 34-year-old meat trader said he particularly relishes Syrian appetisers.

"They have a special taste and add flavour to the dishes," he said.

Syrians benefit from visa-free entry to Sudan and more than 200,000 have arrived since 2011, fleeing their country's war, according to local NGO figures from last year.

Khartoum residents now flock to restaurants serving Syrian delicacies, making it often hard to find a table at restaurants in the Kafouri district.

"Shawarma, shish taouk and kebabs have long been served at Sudanese restaurants. Still, they are not as good as those at Syrian restaurants," said Ahmed Suleiman.

The 28-year-old is a regular at one of the Syrian eateries, which he lauded for the "taste and quality" of their food.

The Syrian presence in the area, where Levantine Arabic is widely heard, has also led to fierce competition between restaurants.

For Suleiman, the rivalry benefits Sudanese diners.

"Every restaurant has its speciality. They generally excel in their service as opposed to Sudanese people," he said.

"We try to support them through their crisis by frequenting their restaurants," he added.

More than 5.6 million Syrians have fled their country, according to the United Nations, since the conflict erupted in 2011 with a bloody crackdown on anti-government protests.