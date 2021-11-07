UrduPoint.com

Syrian In Psychiatric Care After Knife Attack On German Train

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 07:10 PM

Syrian in psychiatric care after knife attack on German train

Frankfurt, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :A Syrian man has been taken into psychiatric care a day after allegedly injuring four people in a knife attack on a German train, officials said Sunday, ruling out a terrorist motive.

The 27-year-old suspect is believed to have acted alone in the incident that started on a high-speed train between the Bavarian cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg shortly after 9:00 am on Saturday.

Two male passengers aged 26 and 39 and two others aged 60 suffered head and upper body injuries from the stabbings.

The two younger men remain in hospital, Oberpfalz police vice-president Thomas Schoeniger told reporters.

"There are no indications of an Islamist background" to the attack, said Oberpfalz criminal director Sabine Nagel, but stressed that the investigation was still in its early stages.

The suspect did not resist when he was arrested by police who stormed the train after it was halted at Seubersdorf station. He had a bloodied knife on him.

A Federal policewoman who happened to be on the train assisted the police efforts, while a doctor on board administered first aid to the injured before help arrived.

Around 420 police and other emergency service personnel were deployed to the scene.

The knife attack comes as Germany remains on high alert for terror attacks from Islamists and far-right extremists after a series of deadly incidents in recent years.

But an initial psychiatric assessment suggests the suspect was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia and was most likely not criminally responsible for his actions at the time, Nuremberg-Fuerth prosecutor Gerhard Neuhof said.

- 'Like a dream' - The Syrian told the psychiatric expert that for a while now he has "felt he was being followed by police" who wanted "to drive him crazy" and that he had attacked the first train passenger because he had imagined the passenger wanted to kill him.

The Syrian said the attacks that followed on other travellers happened "like in a dream", Neuhof said.

A judge on Sunday ordered the suspect to be admitted to a psychiatric hospital.

Prosecutors are accusing the suspect of attempted murder, attempted manslaughter and grievous bodily harm.

The Syrian arrived in Germany as a refugee in 2014. He was convicted in a minor fraud case last year, Nagel said.

He lost his job a day before the knife attack, she added.

Last May, a Syrian jihadist was given a life sentence for stabbing a German man to death and severely wounding his partner in a homophobic attack in the eastern city of Dresden.

In June, a Somali man fatally stabbed three women in the Bavarian city of Wuerzburg.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Attack Terrorist Police Syria German Doctor Job Germany Alert Regensburg Dresden Man Male May June Criminals Women Sunday From Refugee

Recent Stories

Pakistan Vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 202 ..

Pakistan Vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 41 PAK Vs SCO Live Upd ..

1 hour ago
 Lockheed Martin to showcase 21st century security ..

Lockheed Martin to showcase 21st century security solutions at Dubai Airshow

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of France

RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of France

2 hours ago
 UAE, Serbia Ministers of Education discuss coopera ..

UAE, Serbia Ministers of Education discuss cooperation

3 hours ago
 UAE announces 70 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries ..

UAE announces 70 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

4 hours ago
 Masdar City-developed ‘smart garden’ takes cen ..

Masdar City-developed ‘smart garden’ takes centre stage at Expo Dubai World ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.