Syrian Kurdish Authorities Say 3 Civilians Killed In Blast

Sun 28th November 2021 | 09:10 AM

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Two women and a child from the same family were killed and five other people were wounded in an attack Saturday in Syria's northern city of Minbej, authorities said.

A "terrorist explosion" occurred as a vehicle carrying civilians passed the entrance to Minbej, an Arab-majority city under Kurdish administration, the Minbej military council said without providing further details.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said the blast was a car bomb.

It said two civilians were killed and five wounded, including two members of the Kurdish Asayesh security forces.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, the regional administration's main fighting force, spearheaded the fight against the Islamic State militant group.

It controls vast areas of territory in war-torn Syria's east and northeast.

