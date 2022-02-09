UrduPoint.com

Syrian Migrants Flock To Small Cyprus Town

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Syrian migrants flock to small Cyprus town

Chlorakas, Cyprus, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :On the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, grappling with an influx of asylum seekers, the small town of Chlorakas has become the centre of tensions. One-quarter of its residents are refugees.

While local authorities talk of "ghettoization" and seek to move some of them, many of the newcomers renting flats there refuse to leave, saying they have nowhere else to go.

The Cypriot government says the divided country has the highest number of first-time asylum applications in the European Union per capita, accusing Turkey of sending many across the UN-controlled buffer zone.

"We have a demographic problem," said Chlorakas Mayor Nicholas Liasides.

Five kilometres (three miles) from the west coast city of Paphos, Chlorakas is home to 7,000 people, 1,700 of whom are asylum seekers.

Most of them are from Syria, and their number has more than doubled from 800 over the past three years.

At the heart of the issue, according to the mayor, is the St Nicolas residential complex on the outskirts of town where around 700 of the refugees live.

Located on a hill overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, the complex formally known as "St Nicolas Elegant Residence" consists of about 20 peach-coloured residential blocks with terracotta tiles.

But its lustre began to fade following a 2018 financial dispute between the owner and the municipality over unpaid water bills.

When the Covid pandemic from 2020 led to a plunge in foreign visitor arrivals, refugees took their place.

Liasides told AFP he believes the solution is to resettle the refugees throughout Cyprus.

"This is a ghetto and actually we want to break (up) this ghetto," he said.

One month ago the local authorities declared the site unfit for habitation, and cut off the water supply to 250 apartments.

"It's shameful," said Neofyto Paranetis, who is in his 70s and manages the complex.

He is under criminal investigation for alleged violation of an interior ministry decree, issued in December, which forbids any new refugees from staying in Chlorakas.

"These are just excuses because I am housing refugees," Paranetis said.

Tensions in Chlorakas worsened in early January after two fights between refugees, some of whom lived at St Nicolas, said Paphos police spokesman Michalis Nicolaou.

"For one month we've been patrolling in the village every evening, and we have investigated more than 80 people illegally living there," he said, noting the ministerial ban on new residents.

Since early January townspeople have organised two protests, which drew dozens carrying signs hostile to asylum seekers.

A cafe owner, who asked to remain anonymous because he doesn't "want any trouble" with the refugees, said: "People here are hospitable towards the refugees, but now there are many who are illegal and creating problems here.

"Most of the people in the village are scared to go near the place because there are too many refugees." Local business owner Geoffrey Velloza, 50, said that "to be honest, I haven't been affected by their presence. They have been perfectly decent with me, but I feel for others who were made uncomfortable." More than 12,000 Syrians have sought refuge in Cyprus since 2011 when their country's civil war began, forcing millions to flee abroad.

Those who reached Cyprus arrived on an island with its own painful history of displacement.

The territory has been divided since Turkish troops invaded in 1974 and occupied its northern third.

Hundreds of thousands of Greek Cypriots in the north and Turkish Cypriots in the south fled to the opposite sides.

Mohammed Ramadan Diab, 37, originally from Idlib in Syria, arrived illegally in Chlorakas via Turkey a little more than a year ago.

In recent weeks police investigated him at St Nicolas.

"Officers took me to the station and made me sign a document, but I didn't know what it said," the father of six recalled.

"I'm trying to find somewhere else to stay, but people refuse to rent to me because I am Syrian." Another Idlib native, Nayef al-Shouyoukh, 32, has stayed at St Nicolas for three years.

"Police regularly come to see me for an ID check. They pound the door with their feet," scaring his three children, he said.

"I don't know where to go. I am barely surviving." St Nicolas charges 350 Euros rent a month ($400) for a two-bedroom apartment with a kitchen -- electricity and internet included.

"We want to stay in our homes," said Abdallah al-Khaled, 25, who reached Chlorakas three years ago after fleeing the ranks of the Syrian army.

"We survived sieges and bombs in Syria. We don't want to find ourselves back on the street." Local authorities propose to move the refugees into camps in eastern Cyprus but those sites are already overpopulated, according to migrants' rights group Kisa.

In a statement, Kisa said the local authorities should establish programmes to help the refugees integrate.

Paranetis, the St Nicolas manager, said "the government should thank us because these refugees have no alternatives.

"Some day we might also become refugees, like we were in 1974 during the Turkish invasion."

Related Topics

Internet Army Police Interior Ministry Syria Electricity Business Water Turkey European Union Rent Paphos Idlib Cyprus SITE January December Criminals 2018 2020 From Government Refugee Million Ramadan Housing

Recent Stories

Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Lead ..

Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Leadership in Closed Talks - Repor ..

9 hours ago
 EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to B ..

EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to Burundi Imposed in 2016

9 hours ago
 Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt e ..

Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt end

9 hours ago
 Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to ..

Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to face West Indies: ECB

9 hours ago
 Man dies, 5 injured in Nasirabad blast

Man dies, 5 injured in Nasirabad blast

9 hours ago
 PTI govt focusing on road connectivity, tourism: M ..

PTI govt focusing on road connectivity, tourism: Murad Saeed

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>