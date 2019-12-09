UrduPoint.com
Syrian President Assad's Uncle On Trial In France On Graft Charges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 10:30 AM

Syrian President Assad's uncle on trial in France on graft charges

Paris, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :The uncle of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is set to go on trial in Paris Monday on charges of building up a property empire in France using funds from Syrian state coffers.

Rifaat al-Assad, dubbed the "Butcher of Hama" for allegedly commanding troops that put down an uprising in central Syria in 1982, has been under investigation in France since 2014.

This year, an investigating magistrate ordered he stand trial for organised money laundering in building a 90-million-euro ($99.

5-million) property portfolio in France.

But the dock will be empty: the 82-year-old accused -- younger brother of Syrian ex-president Hafez al-Assad -- will miss the trial "for medical reasons", his lawyers told AFP.

The trial, scheduled to last until December 18, concerns crimes allegedly committed between 1984 and 2016, including aggravated tax fraud and misappropriation of Syrian funds.

Assad, denies the charges.

Formerly Syria's vice-president, Assad left Syria in 1984.

