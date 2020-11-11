UrduPoint.com
Syrian President Blames Western Sanctions For Refugee Crisis

Wed 11th November 2020

DAMASCUS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Wednesday blamed the Western and U.S. sanctions for being a "main reason" behind the hesitation of Syrian refugees to return to Syria.

Speaking at the opening session of the International Refugees Conference held in Damascus, Assad said the sanctions of the United States and its allies on Syria are hindering the Syrian government's efforts to rehabilitate the infrastructure in areas destroyed by the more than nine-year-long war.

He said such sanctions and economic siege is a "main reason for the hesitations of many of them (refugees) to return to their areas and villages.

" "We are still working hard today for the return of every refugee desirous to return and contribute to rebuilding his country. However, the obstacles are great in addition to the pressures faced by the Syrian refugees abroad to prevent them from returning," the president said.

Around 27 countries and 12 organizations took part in the two-day conference aimed at highlighting the Syrian government's efforts to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees back to Syria.

Several foreign ambassadors in Syria attended the conference, which is co-organized by Russia.

