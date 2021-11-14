Syrian private carrier Cham Wings says halting Minsk flights

Damascus, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Syria's private carrier Cham Wings Airlines said Saturday it was halting flights to Minsk amid a migrant crisis that has left hundreds of people from the middle East trapped on the Belarus-Poland border.

"Due to the difficult situation on the Belarus-Poland border and because most of the travellers on our flights to Minsk are Syrian citizens, we have decided to halt our flights to Minsk" as of Saturday "because we cannot differentiate between travellers and migrants", a statement said.