UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrians Abroad Start Voting On New Term For Assad

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 10:20 PM

Syrians abroad start voting on new term for Assad

Baabda, Lebanon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Thousands of Syrians flocked to their embassy in Lebanon Thursday, as expatriates and refugees kicked off voting for next week's presidential election which is expected to keep Bashar al-Assad in power.

Buses packed with Syrians jammed main roads leading to the embassy in Baabda, south of Beirut, where crowds began gathering before dawn amid tight security.

Some vehicles carrying voters came under attack by groups of young men who lobbed stones or pounded passengers with their fists.

A 54-year-old Syrian man died from a heart attack aboard one of the buses, the state-run National News Agency reported, without giving details.

Polling inside Syria is set for next Wednesday.

Outside the embassy, voters chanted slogans in support of Assad and carried portraits of the longtime president and his late father Hafez, an AFP correspondent reported.

Pictures of Assad's two little-known challengers were nowhere to be seen.

Mohammad al-Doummani, from the Damascus countryside, was among the first to vote.

"I voted for Bashar al-Assad because I believe in his project," Doummani told AFP, after casting his ballot.

"I have full faith in him and his ability to drag Syria out of crisis".

Ali Abdelkarim Ali, Syria's ambassador to Lebanon, condemned the attacks.

"I cannot find any justification for the attacks against the buses transporting the Syrians," he told reporters.

Damascus later extended voting until midnight, Syria's state news agency SANA said.

Related Topics

Election Attack Syria Vote Damascus Vehicles Died Young Man Beirut Lebanon From Refugee

Recent Stories

UAQ Department of Tourism and Antiquities restores ..

41 minutes ago

ADDED announces 1,105 commercial and industrial ac ..

56 minutes ago

MoD Undersecretary meets President of French Natio ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Cent ..

2 hours ago

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

3 hours ago

UAE to host the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.