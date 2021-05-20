Syrians abroad start voting on new term for Assad

Baabda, Lebanon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Thousands of Syrians flocked to their embassy in Lebanon Thursday, as expatriates and refugees kicked off voting for next week's presidential election which is expected to keep Bashar al-Assad in power.

Buses packed with Syrians jammed main roads leading to the embassy in Baabda, south of Beirut, where crowds began gathering before dawn amid tight security.

Some vehicles carrying voters came under attack by groups of young men who lobbed stones or pounded passengers with their fists.

A 54-year-old Syrian man died from a heart attack aboard one of the buses, the state-run National News Agency reported, without giving details.

Polling inside Syria is set for next Wednesday.

Outside the embassy, voters chanted slogans in support of Assad and carried portraits of the longtime president and his late father Hafez, an AFP correspondent reported.

Pictures of Assad's two little-known challengers were nowhere to be seen.

Mohammad al-Doummani, from the Damascus countryside, was among the first to vote.

"I voted for Bashar al-Assad because I believe in his project," Doummani told AFP, after casting his ballot.

"I have full faith in him and his ability to drag Syria out of crisis".

Ali Abdelkarim Ali, Syria's ambassador to Lebanon, condemned the attacks.

"I cannot find any justification for the attacks against the buses transporting the Syrians," he told reporters.

Damascus later extended voting until midnight, Syria's state news agency SANA said.