UrduPoint.com

Syria's Assad Receives Saudi Invitation To Arab Summit: Presidency

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Syria's Assad receives Saudi invitation to Arab summit: presidency

Damascus, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Syrian President Bashar al-Assad received an invitation to next week's Arab summit in Saudi Arabia, the presidency said Wednesday, the first such invitation since the country's war began in 2011.

Assad received an invitation from Saudi King Salman "to participate in the thirty-second Arab League summit, which will be held in Jeddah on May 19", the Syrian presidency said in a statement.

Assad said the summit "will enhance joint Arab action to achieve the aspirations of the Arab peoples," the statement added.

Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Jordan, Nayef bin Bandar al-Sudairi, delivered the invitation.

Related Topics

Syria Jeddah Saudi Saudi Arabia May From Arab

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy welcomes Palestin ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy welcomes Palestinian Digital Business delegatio ..

8 minutes ago
 ADNOC and Baker Hughes collaborate to advance Hydr ..

ADNOC and Baker Hughes collaborate to advance Hydrogen Technology Innovation

23 minutes ago
 UAE leads international, Arab rankings in attracti ..

UAE leads international, Arab rankings in attracting investments: Secretary-Gene ..

38 minutes ago
 AlNeyadi to host live call for students in Mauriti ..

AlNeyadi to host live call for students in Mauritius from International Space St ..

38 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new heads of Economic ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new heads of Economic Development Corporation and B ..

53 minutes ago
 PTI Chairman Imran Khan handed over to NAB on eigh ..

PTI Chairman Imran Khan handed over to NAB on eight-day physical remand

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.