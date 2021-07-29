(@FahadShabbir)

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Gunmen on Thursday killed eight Syrian regime fighters and captured 15 others during the fiercest clashes in the southern province of Daraa since it came under government control, a war monitor reported.

Syrian army and allied forces recaptured Daraa from rebels in 2018, a symbolic blow to the anti-government uprising born there in 2011.

Tensions flared on Thursday, leading to what the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights called the "most violent and broadest clashes in Daraa since it came under regime control".

Fighting started when regime forces fired artillery shells towards the former opposition hub of Daraa al-Balad in tandem with a ground push, the Britain-based war monitor said.