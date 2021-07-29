UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria's Daraa Gripped By Worst Clashes In Three Years: Monitor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

Syria's Daraa gripped by worst clashes in three years: monitor

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Gunmen on Thursday killed eight Syrian regime fighters and captured 15 others during the fiercest clashes in the southern province of Daraa since it came under government control, a war monitor reported.

Syrian army and allied forces recaptured Daraa from rebels in 2018, a symbolic blow to the anti-government uprising born there in 2011.

Tensions flared on Thursday, leading to what the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights called the "most violent and broadest clashes in Daraa since it came under regime control".

Fighting started when regime forces fired artillery shells towards the former opposition hub of Daraa al-Balad in tandem with a ground push, the Britain-based war monitor said.

Related Topics

Army Syria Hub 2018 From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

HBL delivers strong performance for H1 2021; Profi ..

27 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

34 seconds ago

US Remains Prepared to Return to Vienna to Continu ..

36 seconds ago

Online workshop on water conservation on July 31

38 seconds ago

German cycling official sent home from Olympics fo ..

3 minutes ago

Olympics: Swimming results

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.