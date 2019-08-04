UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria's First Lady Says 'totally' Cancer Free

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 02:00 AM

Syria's first lady says 'totally' cancer free

Beirut, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :The wife of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said in an interview aired late Saturday that she was "totally" free of breast cancer after a year of treatment.

"My journey has ended... I totally conquered cancer," said Asma al-Assad, sporting a stylish short haircut and a long white dress, in an interview broadcast on state television.

The Syrian presidency announced last August that the 44-year-old first lady had begun treatment for breast cancer.

Since then, photos of her, thin and wearing a headscarf, have regularly been shared on the Syrian presidency's social media accounts.

In January, she underwent an operation at a military hospital in Damascus, according to the presidency.

In the interview, she described the "physical exhaustion" and other effects stemming from her treatment.

She praised the support she received from her children, her parents and her "life partner".

"Of course he was by my side," she said, referring to Assad.

The first lady, whose father is a cardiologist and whose mother is a diplomat, has two sons and a daughter with Assad.

Born in 1975 in Britain, the former investment banker styled herself as a progressive rights advocate and was seen as the modern side of the Assad dynasty.

Related Topics

Syria Social Media Damascus Wife January August Breast Cancer Cancer TV From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Brazilian MP

1 hour ago

IPH,University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences i ..

2 hours ago

Indian allegations of cross LoC action by Pakistan ..

2 hours ago

India involved in state terrorism against innocent ..

2 hours ago

Hamilton plans early surprise for pole-sitter Vers ..

2 hours ago

Texas police cite 'multi reports' of multiple shoo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.