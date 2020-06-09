Beirut, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :A recap of key dates in the regime of Hafez al-Assad, who ruled Syria with an iron fist for three decades and died on June 10, 2000.

- Taking charge - On November 16, 1970, Hafez al-Assad, Syria's defence minister, takes power in a military coup known as the "Rectification Movement" that ousts president Nureddin al-Atassi.

On March 12, 1971, Assad, who leads the pan-Arab nationalist Baath Party, is elected president in a single-candidate poll. He becomes Syria's first head of state from the Alawite sect of the Shiite islam minority which makes up 10 percent of the population.

- War with Israel - On October 6, 1973, Egypt and Syria launch a surprise attack on Israel in the west along the Suez Canal and in the eastern Golan Heights in a bid to try to win back their lost territories from the war in June 1967, but they are repulsed.

In May 1974, a disengagement agreement for the Golan Heights is signed, officially ending the war.

- Lebanon invasion - In June 1974, US President Richard Nixon visits Damascus and announces the re-establishment of diplomatic relations with Syria that had been frozen since 1967.

Two years later, Syrian troops intervene in the Lebanese civil war, with US approval, after an appeal by embattled Christian forces.

From May 1977, Syrian soldiers, who have taken control of most of the country apart from the border zone with Israel, clash with Christian forces who protest their presence in regions previously under their control.

For three decades Syria will be a dominant military and political force in Lebanon.

- Iraq split - In 1979, relations between Syria and Iraq, each ruled by rival branches of the Baath Party, deteriorate after Saddam Hussein, newly in power in Baghdad, accuses Damascus of a conspiracy.

- Brotherly rivalry - In November 1983, Assad suffers a heart attack and is hospitalised in Damascus.

He is in a coma for several hours and his younger brother Rifaat tries to seize power in a failed coup.

- Son Bashar takes over - Assad dies on June 10, 2000, at the age of 69. Chirac is the only Western leader who attends his funeral.

A month later, Assad's son Bashar becomes Syria's new head of state, winning a single-candidate referendum with 97 percent of the yes-no ballots.

