UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria's Idlib 'on The Brink' Of Disaster, Humanitarian Chiefs Say At Launch Of Global Solidarity Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 02:00 AM

Syria's Idlib 'on the brink' of disaster, humanitarian chiefs say at launch of global solidarity campaign

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The heads of 11 global humanitarian organizations warned on Thursday that the embattled rebel-held Syria's Idlib province, stands on the brink of disaster, with three million civilian lives at risk, including one million children.

In a direct video address to launch a worldwide campaign in solidarity with civilians trapped there, dubbed #TheWorldIsWatching, the humanitarian leaders said that they face the constant threat of violence.

"Too many have died already" and "even wars have laws" they declared, in the face of multiple attacks by Government forces and their allies on hospitals, schools and markets, together with fierce resistance from extremist fighters that have gained control of much of the territory.

"Idlib is on the brink of a humanitarian nightmare unlike anything we have seen this century", they warned.

UN relief chief and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mark Lowcock, said that "our worst fears are materializing…Yet again innocent civilians are paying the price for the political failure to stop the violence and do what is demanded under international law – to protect all civilians.

A huge influx of civilians - many displaced by fighting during urban offensives in places such as Aleppo and eastern Ghouta – has seen the northwestern Governorate double in population since 2015.

At least 330,000 have been forced to seek shelter elsewhere within the region, during the huge uptick in violence of the past two months. Many of them have nowhere left to run.

"Our campaign expresses solidarity with the families under attack and tells everyone that we are watching and witnessing what is happening", OCHA chief Lowcock said.

With more than 300 civilians have been killed in the so-called de-escalation area in northwestern Syria since the latest Government offensive, including many women and children, said the Senior Humanitarian Adviser on Syria, Najat Rochdi.

During a Syria Humanitarian Taskforce meeting in Geneva on Thursday, she noted the ambulance that had been hit by aerial bombardment just last week, and the death of three medical workers, who had been attempting to rescue a female patient who also died, while they were trying to reach a local hospital.

"Everything needs to be done to protect civilians", she said. "Universal principles and values must prevail when so many innocent lives are at stake." In Rukban camp on the Jordanian border, she said around 27,000 displaced civilians still lacked the most basic services, in dire need of assistance.

"We continue to call for humanitarian access to Rukban to be able to deliver life-saving aid and to assist those who would like to leave", she added.

Related Topics

Attack Century Syria Died Geneva Idlib Aleppo Price Border Women 2015 Market All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Weather forecast during next five days

21 minutes ago

Etisalat brings UAEâ€™s first smartphone self-serv ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Health plans to develop &#039;Certificate of ..

2 hours ago

Decision on Extending OPEC+ Oil Production Deals t ..

2 hours ago

World Situation Has Become 'More Dramatic, Explosi ..

2 hours ago

Putin Says Avoids Making Assessments of Trump's De ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.