Syria's Predictable Polls: A Pledge Of 'allegiance' To Assad

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 08:50 AM

Syria's predictable polls: A pledge of 'allegiance' to Assad

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :President Bashar al-Assad, whose family has ruled Syria for over half a century, faces an election Wednesday meant to cement his image as the only hope for recovery in the war-battered country, analysts say.

His campaign slogan, "Hope through Work", evokes the reconstruction of a country ravaged by a decade-long conflict that has claimed more than 388,000 lives and displaced half of Syria's pre-war population.

In the capital Damascus, Assad's portraits line roads and inundate main squares, outnumbering those of his two little-known challengers.

"Syrians will vote to pledge allegiance to Assad and to the system," said analyst Fabrice Balanche.

By holding elections on a regular basis, Assad is attempting to prove "that Syrian institutions are functioning," he said.

The poll, the second since the war started in 2011, is all but certain to deliver a fourth term for a president already in power for 21 years.

Western countries opposed to Assad say the vote is a sham and neither free nor fair -- in part because it will be held exclusively in the two thirds of the country under regime control.

Assad, a 55-year-old ophthalmologist by training, was first elected by referendum in 2000 after the death of his father Hafez, who had ruled Syria for 30 years.

In the May 26 ballot, he will run against two other challengers approved by an Assad-appointed constitutional court, out of a total of 51 applicants.

Electoral law stipulates that candidates need to have lived in Syria continuously for at least the past decade, ruling out all exiled opposition figures.

The two other contenders are former state minister Abdallah Salloum Abdallah and Mahmoud Merhi -- a member of the so-called "tolerated opposition" long described by exiled opposition leaders as an extension of the regime.

