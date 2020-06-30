UrduPoint.com
Systematic discrimination facing Rohingya prevents from living safe, dignified lives: Rita French

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The United Kingdom (UK)'s International Ambassador for Human Rights, Rita French Monday said the systematic discrimination facing the Rohingya in Myanmar prevents them from living safe and dignified lives.

She delivered this statement during the Interactive Dialogue on the High Commissioner's oral update on the situation of human rights of Rohingya people.

According to a UK government's statement, she said the UK is deeply concerned by the restrictions Rohingya face on their freedom of movement. In recent months restrictions have increased. Noting that Covid-19 creates legitimate, albeit limited, reasons for restrictions, these are disproportionately affecting Rohingya.

Rita French said systematic barriers to movement prevent most from accessing adequate healthcare. Bureaucratic processes frequently delay their access to medical care causing lasting harm or death.

She said We welcome Myanmar's commitment to complying with the ICJ's provisional measures, and we call on the government to demonstrate that by significantly easing restrictions, reforming documentation and permission requirements in line with recommendations 18-23 of the Rakhine Advisory Commission and recommendation 16 of the Independent Commission of Enquiry.

She said the UK welcomed the valuable work of the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar in collecting evidence of the most serious international crimes and violations of international law.

The UK's international ambassador for human rights said the government of Myanmar must cooperate with its mandate.

Accountability for atrocities is essential for Myanmar to move towards peace and stability, she added.

