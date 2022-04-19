Table of IMF economic growth forecasts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :The IMF on Tuesday published its latest economic growth projections for 2022 and 2023 in a quarterly update to the World Economic Outlook (WEO).

The table shows GDP growth forecasts in percentages, with the change from the October WEO in parentheses.

2022 2023 World 3.6 (-0.8) 3.6 (-0.2) Advanced economies 3.3 (-0.6) 2.4 (-0.2) United States 3.7 (-0.3) 2.3 (-0.3) Euro area 2.8 (-1.1) 2.3 (-0.2) Germany 2.1 (-1.7) 2.7 (+0.2) France 2.9 (-0.6) 1.4 (-0.4) Italy 2.3 (-1.

5) 1.7 (-0.5) Spain 4.8 (-1.0) 3.3 (-0.5) Japan 2.4 (-0.9) 2.3 (+0.5) Britain 3.7 (-1.0) 1.2 (-1.1) Canada 3.9 (-0.2) 2.8 (0.0) Emerging & developing economies 3.8 (-1.0) 4.4 (-0.3) China 4.4 (-0.4) 5.1 (-0.1) India 8.2 (-0.8) 6.9 (-0.2) Russia -8.5 (-11.3) -2.3 (-4.4) Latin America & Caribbean 2.5 (+0.1) 2.5 (-0.1) Brazil 0.8 (+0.5) 1.4 (-0.2) Mexico 2.0 (-0.8) 2.5 (-0.2) middle East & Central Asia 4.6 (+0.3) 3.7 (+0.1) Sub-Saharan Africa 3.8 (+0.1) 4.0 (0.0) South Africa 1.9 (0.0) 1.4 (0.0) World Trade Volume 5.0 (-1.0) 4.4 (-0.5)