Table tennis world team championships postponed over virus

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Table tennis's world team championships, due to take place next month in the South Korean city of Busan, were postponed on Tuesday because of the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The International Table Tennis Federation said the event, originally planned for March 22-29, had been provisionally rescheduled for June 21-28.