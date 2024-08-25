Taboos, social limitations affect women empowerment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Despite various reform initiatives and advocacy platforms, the socio-economic situation of women has not improved in the province. The process of empowerment has either been affected by social limitations or taboos that still persisted.

These social limitations and taboos are deeply rooted in societal norms. Therefore, the situation demands mass awareness and mindset change to address the issue of women's empowerment.

These factors give rise to gender inequality and limit the role of women in different fields of life, said Khursheed Bano, Chief Executive Officer of ‘Da Hawwa Lur’ a women's advocacy platform.

She said Pakistan is predominantly a patriarchal society where the majority of power is controlled by men in both public and private spheres and make decisions. This dominance has limited women's participation in decision-making processes that had largely affected their lives.

The concept of family honor is often linked to the behavior, movement and reputation of women. This places immense pressure on women to conform to restrictive social norms, limiting their freedom to make personal choices and take decisions, she said.

“Child and early marriages are still prevalent in many parts of the country, particularly in rural areas. Early marriage often leads to the cessation of education for girls and restrict their opportunities for personal and professional growth,” she said, adding these issues could be resolved by changing mindset of the people.

These social limitations and taboos require a multifaceted approach including education, legal reforms, and an active involvement of both men and women. Women not only eliminate these socio-cultural barriers but it would also develop an environment where women can thrive and contribute fully for the wellbeing of the society, Khurseed Bano added.

“Gender disparity in education is also witnessed in our society that created a significant gap in educational opportunities for girls,” said Sadaf Syed, a lawyer while talking to APP.

In many areas, the attitudes affect and discourage education of girls as these prioritize domestic roles over academic or professional achievements, she added.

“In the male dominant society, women often face barriers including discrimination in hiring practices, wage gaps, and limited opportunities for career advancement,” said Saima Hanif.

“Workplace harassment is a serious problem that deters many women from pursuing careers or remaining in the workforce. The lack of strong enforcement of laws and social stigma around reporting harassment further exacerbates the problem,” she said.

She said Islamic law grants women the right to inherit property while in practice, many women are denied their inheritance due to pressure from male relatives.

“Another reason that negatively affects women empowerment is that those that have the right to vote and stand for election, their representation in political offices remains low, limiting their influence on policy-making that also affect women's rights and empowerment.

Cultural taboos and stigma often prevent women from speaking out or seeking help, leaving them trapped in abusive situations. Many women, especially in rural areas, are unaware of their legal rights and the resources available to them. This lack of awareness limits their ability to challenge the status quo and seek empowerment, said Saima Hanif.

Mashal Alam, KP CM Adviser for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment said that empowerment of women was cornerstone of the KP government policy. She said that women policy has been approved and notified to all concerned for implementation.

She said that legislation for protection against harassment of women has been passed by the provincial assembly and the enforcement of women’s property rights ensured.

Mashal said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women has been formed to promote women rights in the province. Being an adviser for women's empowerment and social welfare in the province, she would continue to raise voice for the rights of women and do all possible efforts for their development and economic well-being.

She said that the government strongly believed in gender equality and granted stipends for girls’ students of less developed districts increased under the stars of the KP program to bring them at par with the developed areas of the country.

