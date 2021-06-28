Tackle systemic racism to give George Floyd justice: UN

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The world must adopt transformative change for racial justice and equality, the UN rights chief said Monday in a report on racism commissioned following the death of George Floyd.

"Only approaches that tackle both the endemic shortcomings in law enforcement, and address systemic racism -- and the legacies it is built on -- will do justice to the memory of George Floyd and so many others whose lives have been lost or irreparably damaged," Michelle Bachelet said.