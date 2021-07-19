UrduPoint.com
Tadej Pogacar Wins Second Successive Tour De France

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

Tadej Pogacar wins second successive Tour de France

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Tadej Pogacar won a second successive Tour de France on Sunday as Wout van Aert claimed the final stage on the Champs-Elysees in Paris.

Pogacar stole in at the 11th hour to win the 2020 edition, but this year he stamped his authority in the first week and will pull on the yellow jersey beneath the Arc de Triomphe as the undisputed champion aged just 22.

