Taekwondo makes Paralympic debut as Storey pedals to glory

Tokyo, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Taekwondo made its Paralympic debut in Tokyo on Thursday as cycling queen Sarah Storey won her road race to beat Britain's record for gold medals at the Games.

With four days left before Sunday's closing ceremony, Morocco prepared to take on five-a-side Goliaths Brazil in the semifinals, and racing later gave way to romance in the Olympic Stadium with a surprise post-run proposal.

Zakia Khudadadi, one of two Afghanistan team members who arrived in Tokyo, fought in the Paralympics' first-ever taekwondo match on Thursday morning.

The martial art, one of two new sports at the Tokyo Games, kicked off a day after badminton made its long-awaited first appearance.

Khudadadi looked stoic as she emerged from behind a curtain for her bout against Uzbekistan's Ziyodakhon Isakova as AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" blared out of speakers around the arena.

The Afghan won the first round 6-5, but fell behind in the second, eventually losing the match 17-12. She has another chance to advance in the afternoon's repechage round.

Officials have said neither Afghan Paralympian will speak to the press in Tokyo, prioritising the athletes' well-being.

"We've left them be for the last few days, just to focus on competition, because that was their dream to compete," International Paralympic Committee spokesman Craig Spence said Thursday.

"We'll now start to have conversations about what happens in terms of the closing ceremony, and where they go next." Meanwhile, British cycling legend Storey returned to the Fuji International Speedway to claim her 17th Paralympic victory in the women's C4-5 road race.

The indomitable 43-year-old's golden hat-trick in Tokyo makes her the most decorated British Paralympian after swimmer Mike Kenny, who won 16 golds between 1976 to 1988.

Storey won her record-equalling 16th gold on Wednesday and described the next day's race as a "nerve-racking" but exciting opportunity.

"Road races are so unpredictable, they really, really are," she said. "So Thursday morning I'll come out and try to have some fun."